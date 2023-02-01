Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “historic budget" on Wednesday. The PM said, “this budget strengthens the marginalised section of our society.”

During a televised address, PM lauded tha first Budget during “Amrit Kaal" and said: “The first budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. The budget will fulfil dreams of the poor, middle-class people and farmers.”

‘Special Savings To Empowering Women in Households’

During his speech, the Prime Minister said the government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural & urban areas, easy. “Women’s self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," added the Prime Minister.

Budget 2023 for a sustainable future: PM

PM Modi said that the 2023-24 budget is set for a sustainable future further encouraging green energy, green growth, green infrastructure, and green jobs. “We have focused on technology and new economy in the budget, said PM Narendra Modi on Union Budget 2023."

‘In a First, Schemes for ‘Vishvakarma’ of Country,’ Says PM

“Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, ‘Vishvakarma’ are the creators of this country. For the first time, scheme related to training and support for ‘Vishvakarma’ has been brought in the budget," said PM Narendra Modi on Union Budget 2023.

On Digital Payment & Other Aspects

Touching on various aspects of the budget, he said success of digital payments has to be replicated in the agriculture sector and a scheme has been brought for laying down digital infrastructure for it It will make cooperatives pivot of development of rural economy, he said.

“An unprecedented investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure will give speed and new energy to development," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Budget Speech in 1 hour 25 minutes. Sitharaman announced raising of the tax exemption limit from Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh rupees in the new tax regime and also proposed that the new tax regime would be made the default tax regime.

