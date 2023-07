PM Modi in France Asks Business Leaders to Embrace Opportunities in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris highlighted the ongoing economic reforms in India and urged the French business leaders to harness opportunities that the country offers. He made these remarks on Friday while addressing the India-France CEO forum which saw the participation of business leaders hailing from diverse sectors including manufacturing, defence, and technology.

“President @EmmanuelMacron and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s mission-mode reform journey and various initiatives undertaken to boost business environment, according to External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. He spoke about the strides being made by India in renewables, startup, IT, digital payments infrastructure and pharma.

Bolstering 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 economic partnership!PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron addressed a group of leading Indian & French CEOs hailing from diverse sectors including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, energy among others. PM highlighted India’s mission-mode… pic.twitter.com/VXYSLD2abv — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 14, 2023

In the meeting held along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi also exhorted the business leaders of India and France to work towards accelerating the journey of friendship between the two countries. The business community of the nations has contributed a lot in strengthening bilateral ties, he said.

“I would like you to work for accelerating and strengthening this great journey of the two nations,” he said while committing to extend full support to them in their endeavour on behalf of Indian and French leadership.

Observing that India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership, Modi said the business leaders of the two countries have played a big role in the long journey. “We are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership. In this journey, the business leaders have played a big role,” Modi said.

The Indian government during the last nine years of the NDA rule have taken several initiatives to improve ease of doing business. These include relaxing FDI norms, encouraging manufacturing through Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and reducing corporate tax.

Prime Minister Modi is here on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Macron.

(With PTI inputs)