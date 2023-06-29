PM Modi's US Visit Creates Unmatched Opportunities For India's Techade, Says IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling tech collaborations with the United States of America. IAMAI said these initiatives will create unmatched opportunities for the advancement of India’s Techade and avenues for cooperation, partnerships, and investments.

In a press statement, IAMAI said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s tech sector has seen significant growth thereby unlocking investment opportunities, proliferating start-ups and job creation. The proliferation of start-ups and job creation is a crucial aspect of the technology sector’s growth and development.

Start-ups play a significant role in driving innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating employment opportunities. India has emerged as a global leader in the creation of digital public goods, which will unlock the potential and drive the creation of an inclusive digital economy, the statement added.

The Prime Minister had announced in 2021 that this decade would be ‘India’s Techade’, and in alignment with this commitment, the public and private partnerships orchestrated during the state visit are both historic and tectonic, giving an unmatched fillip to India’s tech progress, the statement said.

This visit unlocked opportunities across sectors including defence, space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications, and consular services. These will play a critical role to realise India’s vision of a 1 trillion dollar digital economy.

Harsh Jain, chairman, IAMAI said, “Fostering an open, accessible, safe and secure technology ecosystem will enhance the capability of the entire technology ecosystem of India. It is not only a historic moment for India in terms of attracting huge investments in technology, but also an opportunity to create Indian IP in the areas of emerging technologies which will transform the entire ecosystem."

“IAMAI members will certainly benefit from greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between industry, government, and academic institutions across India and the United States,” Jain added.

Prime Minister Modi recently concluded his maiden state visit to the US during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Biden. Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian leader to do so twice.

The visit included an impressive welcome ceremony attended by a record 7,000 people on the South Lawns of the White House, a state dinner attended by some 500 people, and a round table with honchos of technology companies, entrepreneurs, officials and CEOs.

In another big-ticket announcement, computer storage chip maker Micron said it will set up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

Internet giant Google also announced that it will invest USD 10 billion in India’s digitisation fund.

(With PTI inputs)