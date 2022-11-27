PNB Customers Who Have Not Completed Their KYC Must Do So By December 12

Punjab National Bank is compelling customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information by December 12, 2022, according to RBI regulations. The PNB tweet put out on November 20 read, “Remember: KYC updation is mandatory as per RBI guidelines. Beware: Bank does not call & request personal information of customers for KYC updation."

The bank has sent out two notices to the registered address and SMS notifications to the registered mobile numbers for customers whose accounts were due for KYC updates. According to a PNB press release, the same was also published in the newspapers on November 21, 2022.

The newspaper notice published on November 21 read, “As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation for all customers is mandatory. If your account has become due for KYC updation as of 30.09.2022, in terms of notices/SMS already sent to your registered mobile number, you are requested to contact your base branch to get your KYC updated before 12.12.2022. Non updation may lead to restriction of operations in your account.”

PNB requested its customers, specifically those who have not yet updated their KYC, to provide updated information to their base branch, such as identity and address proofs, recent photos, PANs, proofs of income, and mobile numbers (if available), via email addresses registered with the bank, by mail, in person, or in any other manner necessary to ensure the proper operation of their bank accounts (s).

This is how PNB customers can complete their KYC.

When a customer inquired about how to determine if the KYC was pending, the bank quickly responded, “We request you to please connect with our customer care service at 1800 180 2222/ 1800 103 2222 (toll-free)/ 0120-2490000 (tolled number) for more information in this regard."

Aiming to prevent the bank from being used for illegal activities like money laundering or terrorist financing, PNB KYC Policy 2022 was published earlier this year. The bank stated in the policy that it would benefit from a better understanding of its customers’ financial transactions as well as assistance in prudently reducing associated risks as a result of the release of the policy.

