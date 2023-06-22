PNB MetLife Declares Bonus Of Rs 768.6 Cr For 5.52 Lakh Policyholders

PNB MetLife, the life insurance company, has announced that it has declared highest-ever bonus of Rs 768.6 crore for eligible policyholders. This bonus is 29% higher than that of the previous year and is set to benefit 5.52 lakh policyholders.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “The Rs 768.6 crore bonus is the highest we have given out till date, and this is a testament to PNB MetLife’s robust financial performance, sound investment strategies, and efficient risk management practices."

“It highlights the company’s strong position and our ability to generate sustainable returns for our policyholders. This bonus will benefit approximately 5.5 lakh PNB MetLife policyholders and enable us to assist our clients in building a more secure and confident future," Srivastava added.

PNB MetLife has a strong track record of delivering bonuses to policyholders of participating products over the past 19 years, demonstrating its disciplined approach to investing for sustainable returns. PNB MetLife’s fund management capabilities and experience along with its rigorous risk management practices have made PMLI a preferred choice for those seeking long-term wealth creation, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another industry player, Tata AIA Life Insurance has declared Rs 1,183 crore in dividend payout to participating policyholders for the past financial year, which is 37% higher than the preceding fiscal and the highest till date. The Tata Group company said that 7,49,229 policyholders are eligible for the bonus.