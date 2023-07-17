PNB To E-auction 11,374 Houses, 2,155 Shops To Recover Loan

Most people in our country prefer to invest in property, for it is considered a reliable long-term investment. So generally, when it comes to investment, everyone is often busy looking for a house, shop or plot. Naturally, if there is an offer to buy property from anywhere at a cheap rate, why would no one want to buy it?

So, here is good news for all who want to invest in property. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is giving everyone a great opportunity to buy a house or shop at a very cheap rate. PNB is going to auction thousands of such properties that were not repaid by their owners after taking loans from the bank. Let us know how you can participate in this auction and buy cheap property.

Punjab National Bank is going to auction 11,374 houses and 2,155 shops to recover the loan. Through this, the bank will be able to recover the outstanding loan amount for a long time. Along with this, people will get a chance to buy property at a very low price. This auction will be held on July 20, although one phase was completed on July 6.

According to a tweet by PNB, the bank is going to auction the properties which have become (NPA) non-performing assets. According to the bank’s website, it will also auction1,113 industrial sector establishments, 98 agricultural land and 45 other properties. Along with this, in the next 30 days, the bank will again auction 1,701 houses, 365 shops and 177 industrial properties. For more information about this, you can visit the bank’s website at www.ibapi.in.

To participate in this e-auction, you must first go to the bank’s website at https://ibapi.in/. Here you will see the details of the e-auction property on the page. After depositing the property amount given in the notice, you will have to submit the KYC documents to the concerned branch. However, the digital signature is very important for participating in an e-auction. After registering here, you will get a login ID and password on your e-mail ID. Through this, you will be able to participate in the e-auction.