CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RBI PolicyShaktikanta DasRBI MPCStocks to WatchFD Rates
Home » Business » Portfolio Manager, Risk Manager Among Highest-Paid Job Roles in Indian BFSI Sector: Indeed
1-MIN READ

Portfolio Manager, Risk Manager Among Highest-Paid Job Roles in Indian BFSI Sector: Indeed

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 12:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The job postings grew by 9.7 per cent during February 2022 to February 2023 and 11.5 per cent in 2021. (Representational image)

The job postings grew by 9.7 per cent during February 2022 to February 2023 and 11.5 per cent in 2021. (Representational image)

Top-5 job roles with the highest percentage of job postings are Bank Officer, Loan Officer, Financial Analyst, Finance Manager, and Risk Manager

The highest-paying job roles in the BFSI sector are portfolio manager, risk manager, and investment banking analyst earning a yearly median salary of Rs 11,50,000, Rs 9,00,000 and Rs 7,00,000, respectively, according to a report by jobs site Indeed. Between February 2020 and February 2023, some of the other job roles that featured in the top-10 list of highest salaries include finance manager, wealth manager and credit manager.

The report said the top-5 job roles with the highest percentage of job postings are Bank Officer (11.29 per cent), Loan Officer (5.27 per cent), Financial Analyst (4.46 per cent), Finance Manager (3.93 per cent), and Risk Manager (3.92 per cent).

While Bank Officer topped the list of job postings in the last one year, it was interesting to note that it also featured as one of the lowest paid roles (Rs 2,50,000 per annum) along with roles such as Investment Consultant and Financial Consultant. The Loan Officer was the least paid at Rs 2,25,000. Additionally, the jobseeker interest (clicks) on the platform also increased by 29 per cent during the same period.

Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India, said, “We saw jobs in the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector growing at 25.2 per cent in February 2022, indicating the potential of the industry in India. However, the decline in job postings in 2023 suggest that the industry may be reaching a point of stability rather than rapid growth."

RELATED NEWS

He added that given a relatively challenging economic environment and punctuated by high inflation, India’s BFSI labour market remains pretty healthy as compared to other matured markets in the world. The need for qualified experts will probably increase in the sector over the coming several quarters as the banking and finance industry continue to evolve technologically.

Sustained Growth of Jobs in BFSI Sector

The report showcases a 53 per cent growth in BFSI job postings in India, indicating a positive trend in the sector.

Additionally, the job postings grew by 9.7 per cent during February 2022 to February 2023 and 11.5 per cent in 2021. The period from February 2021 to February 2022 saw the highest growth in job postings (25.2 per cent).

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
Tags:
  1. jobs
first published:April 07, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 12:28 IST