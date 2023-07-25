Posing As HDFC Bank Employees, Scammers Cheat Bhopal Dentist Of Rs 10 Lakh

Online scammers have become increasingly sophisticated, adept at engaging in convincing conversations that make it difficult to resist their deceitful tactics. These criminals possess not only the skill to manipulate information but also a deep understanding of technology. In a recent incident, a B.Tech engineer from Bihar defrauded a dentist in Bhopal, successfully ensnaring the victim in their deceptive scheme.

Bhopal Police apprehended four suspects, including the B.Tech engineer, in connection with the incident. The accused impersonated a bank employee when they contacted the dentist from Bhopal, tricking him into revealing his account details. Subsequently, they obtained an OTP from the dentist and changed his bank account password, leading to the withdrawal of Rs 10 lakh from his account. Fortunately, the dentist promptly notified both the police and the bank about the fraudulent activity. As a result, the bank froze Rs 8 lakh of the transferred amount to prevent further losses.

In June, the primary culprit initiated the scam by posing as a customer care executive from HDFC Bank when contacting the dentist. As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, the main accused had a habit of thoroughly studying news related to cybercrimes, and analysing the mistakes made by victims in various incidents. This allowed him to effectively target and manipulate other victims. The gang involved in the fraudulent activities comprises four individuals in total.

The main accused in this cybercrime case is Faizan Ali. The other individuals involved are Bikesh Kumar, Deepak Thakur and Deepak Kumar. Among them, Deepak Thakur is a BBA student and Deepak Kumar is an engineering student. As per the report, Faizan used Rs 2 lakh withdrawn from the dentist’s account in Bhopal to purchase a new bike.

It’s essential to stay vigilant and be cautious about sharing sensitive information like OTP, bank details or personal information over the phone. No legitimate bank or government organisation asks for your OTP.

If you ever receive a suspicious call or become a victim of cyber fraud, it’s crucial to act quickly. Immediately report the incident and register a complaint by calling the appropriate authorities so they can take action to freeze the deducted amount and investigate the matter. Being proactive can help minimise potential losses and protect yourself from further harm.