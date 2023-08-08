Powerbanks To Scissors, Items Not Allowed In Cabin Luggage On Flights

If you frequently travel by air, you must be well-acquainted with the list of items that are restricted during air travel. These prohibited objects are not permitted within airports due to safety considerations. Given the history of aeroplane hijackings involving the use of such restricted items, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has implemented a series of measures to mitigate the likelihood of such incidents.

Therefore, being familiar with the regulations and guidelines of airports concerning luggage items is crucial to ensure a secure and seamless travel experience. Let us take a look at the items which are not allowed during airport security check and hence, can’t be carried along with you as part of cabin luggage:

Personal Items

Travellers often carry personal items, whether acquired as gifts for their families or for their own use. Some of these personal belongings are restricted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), including lighters, metal scissors with pointed tips and realistic replicas of toy weapons. The latter refers to plastic toy weapons resembling real firearms or rifles. Such items are not permitted in check-in luggage when boarding flights.

Sharp Objects

AAI enforces restrictions on the carriage of sharp objects within passengers’ check-in luggage. Among the pointed and sharp items disallowed by AAI are box cutters, ice axes, meat cleavers, swords, scissors with pointed tips, and knives. Except for butter knives, round-bladed knives and cutlery types, no knives of any length are permitted within the airport premises.

Sporting Items

Regardless of one’s enthusiasm for baseball, bringing a baseball bat onto an aircraft is prohibited. However, you are allowed to include it in your cabin luggage if you wish. A range of sporting goods, such as bows and arrows, cricket bats, baseball bats, spear guns and golf clubs, are also prohibited on flights due to the potential harm they could pose to passengers.

Flammable Items

Items like fuels, gasoline, gas torches, lighter fluid, aerosols, gel paste and other similarly flammable substances are deemed hazardous by the AAI and are not permitted to be carried onto an aircraft. Additionally, mobile power banks are classified as explosives due to their structural and chemical composition and are thus prohibited.