Premco Global Issues Interim Dividend 10 Times In 3 Years: Reports

Share market, if utilised well, can be a great option to earn money. All it takes is an understanding and information on how the investments should be done. It will prove to be a sure-shot formula to get good returns. In the stock market, the rise and fall of shares are generally believed to determine profit and less. Many of you might not know that dividends can also help you earn a significant amount. One such company which has been giving sufficient dividends to its investors over the last few years is Premco Global. Recently, Premco Global announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (i.e. 30 per cent). It is the second time this year that the company has announced dividends for its investors. Earlier in February 2023, the company stepped in with the decision to give a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

While the investors benefited from the dividend twice this year, they were paid four times in February, July, August, and November in the year 2022. The highest dividend given in the year 2022 was Rs 5. In 2021, the company had paid dividends 4 times and the highest of all was Rs 4 per share.

As of now, the company recently announced the April-June quarter results. Compared to the April-June quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the company has seen an increased profit of 72.32 per cent in the FY 2023-24. The earnings of the companies have declined by 7 per cent during this period.

Premco Global was started in 1966 by Bhagwandas Harjani. In 1973, the company forayed into exporting materials. It was listed in the stock market in 1955. It deals with the manufacturing of various products including elastic, tape, and medical tape. In a surprise to its investors, the company provided dividends 10 times within 3 years.

What is a Dividend?

For those unversed, dividends are regular profit-sharing payments that a company makes to benefit its investors. Paid regularly, these are one of the ways to earn a return from investment. The payments can be done in cash or can also come in the form of additional shares. Like any investment, dividends are never guaranteed.