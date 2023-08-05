Priti Sureka: The Woman Behind the Growth of Emami

From taking challenges to acing them, Priti Sureka has revolutionised the Emami group and taken it to the next extent. Whether it’s the Kesh King deal that took the FMCG World by storm or the Fair & Handsome brand, Priti has been influential in Emami’s rise as one of the market leaders in the country. As the patriarchy goes in the reputed business families, a lot of times the sons are seen as the heir to their business but that was not the case with R S Agarwal, co-founder of Emami group.

He always supported her daughter with her ambitions for business. Priti had interests in business and marketing from a very young age and was always with her father visiting his office and factories. But the road was always going to be harder as business communities in those times majorly consisted of men as the leaders.

Priti on the other hand, was very determined in her approach and her father saw that and welcomed his daughter into business. A few of her first products were Gold Turmeric and Boroplus the later of which saw success like no other. Priti has been a key contributor to expanding some of Emami’s key products including Fair & Handsome, Boroplus, Himani Fast Relief, and the Sona Chandi Chyawanprash by acquiring celebrities and mega stars as their brand ambassadors. Be it Shah Rukh Khan for Fair & Handsome or Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic advertisements for Himani Navratna Extra Thanda Cool Oil. Audiences connected to the products and this helped the brand status reach new heights.

The acquisition of ‘Kesh King’ came in as one of the most critiqued acquisitions by the market and analysts. It was stated that Kesh King was too overvalued by Emami as the company acquired it for 1,651 Crores which was substantially more than that what it was making. Priti was also taken aback by the amount of naysayers but the deal turned out to be a feather in the hat of the businesswoman. As Kesh King is now one of the major contributors to Emami’s success.

In Emami’s annual report on 31st March 2016, the company was valued at over 21,000 Crore which showed a 40 times increase in valuation of the company from the year 2005 showing how the company has grown with leaps and bounds.