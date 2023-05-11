Meet Priyank Sukhija: B.Com Dropout Who Earned Rs 100 Cr; Owns 30 Restaurants, 15 Brands

It can be tough to break into the hospitality business without any training in restaurant management. But Priyank Sukhija never let his lack of formal training in managing restaurants be a barrier to his success. From a dyslexic teenager who dropped out of college to a successful entrepreneur, Sukhija’s story is nothing short of inspirational. Take a look at Priyank Sukhija’s life as a sharp business owner with 30 restaurants and 15 brands to his name.

Priyank Sukhija comes from a family of lawyers. He started his entrepreneurial journey at 19. During his first year at college, he opened a bowling alley in a basement with capital invested by his father, as reported by the Economic Times. Just as he was about to open the venture, the Uphaar cinema tragedy struck in 1997. The fire caused 59 deaths and led to the Delhi government banning operations out of basements. Sukhija’s first venture failed to earn anything.

Also Read: Meet Sudheer Koneru: IITian Who Left Microsoft Job, Retired At 40, Set Up Company Worth Rs 12,000 Cr

Sukhija dropped out of his B.Com degree after his struggled with dyslexia. His career options were pretty limited at that time. But Sukhija did not let circumstances deter him and decided to pursue his passion for food.

In 1999, he opened up Lazeez Affaire. The fine dining restaurant soon became one of the most well-known eateries in Delhi. Sukhija was not ready to rest on his laurels and decided to establish more eateries. Today, he owns 30 restaurants and plans to expand to cities like Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

As the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Fiddle F&B Pvt Ltd, Priyank Sukhija has established brands like Lord of the Drinks, The Flying Saucer Cafe, Teddy Boy and Noche. His restaurants are a mix of clubs, fusion food eateries, and more.

top videos

First Fiddle had earned Rs 275 crore in 2022, as reported by DNA. The outlet reported that Priyank Sukhija earned Rs 100 crore the same year. In an interview with Hospitality Blitz, the restaurateur said that his company aims to exceed Rs 300 crore net revenue in FY 2023.

Sukhija has established himself as one of the leading restaurateurs in the country with his grit and determination. The 43-year-old believes that his only competition is himself. He is involved in expanding First Fiddle’s brands in Tier-2 cities through various franchise models.