CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Profitable Ventures: Why You May Want To Consider Investing In Coconut Oil Industry
1-MIN READ

Profitable Ventures: Why You May Want To Consider Investing In Coconut Oil Industry

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 12:59 IST

Delhi, India

Coconut oil has many medicinal properties which are very beneficial for our skin and hair.

Coconut oil has many medicinal properties which are very beneficial for our skin and hair.

One must invest between 15 and 20 lakh rupees to operate the coconut oil business.

In today’s ever-evolving economic landscape, many individuals seek ways to boost their income and secure financial stability. In their quest, a promising business idea that requires minimal investment yet promises attractive returns has emerged. Enter the world of coconut oil, an industry witnessing exponential growth and capturing the attention of entrepreneurs. With its versatile applications in food medicine and beauty sectors, coconut oil has become a sought-after commodity.

Coconut oil is also very beneficial for hair. In addition, it also has many skin-friendly properties and medicinal benefits. It is commonly found in all homes, and you can earn a good profit by starting a business selling coconut oil.

The first thing to start up any business is to look for its raw materials. For the coconut oil business, you need a wood press machine, a high-performance motor, a filter machine, and a storage tank. Coconut is ground finely in a wood press machine for a long time before being crushed and then oil is extracted from it to make coconut oil.

After this, blend it thoroughly and keep it open to cool down. After it cools down completely, it is filtered by placing it in the filter machine. After that, it is packaged in bottles and sold in markets.

Costing:

Funds are required to acquire suitable accommodation and the machine. One must invest between INR 15-20 lakh to operate this business. If you want, you can also get a loan from the government for this.

Profit:

This business can be started anywhere in the city or village. This is a business chain that can run throughout the year. There is no specific time to run this business. So it is a single-time investment business that will give you income throughout the year. If we talk about earnings, it is estimated that, after deducting all costs, one could make more than INR 3 lakh annually. After that, as the company expands, one can of course earn more profit.

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Business
  2. business news
  3. news18-discover
first published:June 13, 2023, 12:59 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 12:59 IST