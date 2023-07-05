Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 37 Lakh By Fake Customs Officials In Online Gift Scam

A 32-year-old woman from Pune was cheated of Rs 37.88 Lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website. The victim lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Talegaon Dabhade police station on Saturday. As per the report, the fraudster claimed to be working in a big UK company on the matrimonial site. The woman was duped of money after the scammers posed as customs officials from Delhi Airport. The police have booked the fraudsters and the bank accounts used for a crime under sections 419,420 of the Indian Penal Code ( IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

The victim admired the profile of the man and thus their relationship began. He lured her into marriage and promised her that he will come to Mumbai and settle with her. After the woman agreed to marry him, the fraudster told her that he was sending a costly gift to her. A few days later the woman received a call from Delhi notifying her of the arrival of her gift and asking her to clear the customs charges which are associated with it. She was asked to pay Rs 38,000 initially.

She again got a call who identified them as the customs official from Delhi Airport. She was told that her parcel costs Rs 3 crore and hence she has to pay some hefty charges as customs to receive her gift. If she fails to do so, a legal case would be lodged against her, added the report.

The Investigating officer for this case, Bharat Ware, police sub-inspector told Indian Express that the woman transferred Rs 37.88 lakh from her and her father’s bank accounts to four other bank accounts between June 2 and June 9. The details of the bank accounts were given by the fraudsters.

“We tried to stop the transactions and recover her money. But the fraudsters had already withdrawn it,” added Bharat Ware.

With advancements in technology, a lot of scammers have come out of their shade to steal money from you. They use novel techniques, which range from posing as a bank customer to getting our account details to customs officials in a recent case. Hence to prevent such activities, one must need to be careful and smart. Do a thorough check before paying any huge amount to someone.