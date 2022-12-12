Punjab National Bank Asks Account Holders to Update Their KYC By December 12

If you have an account in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), then this article is for you. As a final call, PNB has asked all its customers to update their KYC by December 12. As per PNB, account holders failing to do so will face difficulty in bank services and online transactions.

KYC or Know Your Client is a mandatory process to identify customers. This procedure is followed when a person wants to open an account with a bank. It is the bank’s way to verify the identity of the person.

A press release was shared by PNB, saying that the bank has sent two notices to the customers to update their KYC. Account holders were informed via text messages on their registered mobile numbers or were sent physical notices to their registered addresses. The development comes at a time when RBI in its updated guidelines urged the banks to update their KYC mandatorily.

How to know your KYC is pending?

Call customer service to find out if your PNB KYC has been completed or not. The support line can be reached at 18001802222. Call 1800-103-2222 for further information. These two numbers are toll-free.

Procedure to complete KYC

By going to the bank branch, you can update your KYC. The bank will provide you with KYC paperwork — which you will be required to complete, and then submit along with the required documentation. Your KYC is updated once you submit the form. You must e-mail your required documentation to the bank, in order to update your KYC — if you want to do it offline. Keep in mind that only the registered mail ID should be used to send the document.

