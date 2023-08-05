CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexGST Council MeetingFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Net Profit Declines 25.37% YoY To Rs 153 Crore, Announces Foray Into MF Business
1-MIN READ

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Net Profit Declines 25.37% YoY To Rs 153 Crore, Announces Foray Into MF Business

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 15:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Punjab And Sind Bank Q1 results.

Punjab And Sind Bank Q1 results.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Results: Its gross NPA declines to 6.8 per cent of the total advances, from 11.34 per cent a year ago

Punjab and Sind Bank on Saturday, August 5, reported a 25.37 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 153 crore for the April-June 2023 quarter, compared with the Rs 205 crore reported a year ago. The state-owned bank’s asset quality, however, improved, with its gross NPA declining to 6.8 per cent of the total advances, from 11.34 per cent a year ago.

On a year-on-year basis also, there is a significant decline in the net profit of 66 per cent from Rs 456.99 crore recorded in the quarter ended March 2023.

The bank on Saturday also announced that it will enter the mutual fund business, and the partner for that is expected to be finalised by September. Punjab and Sind Bank’s MD Swarup Kumar Saha said the business is likely to be started from Q3.

Punjab & Sindh Bank’s interest income rose 28 per cent to Rs 2,315.7 crore during Q1FY24 from Rs 1,800.4 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the interest earnings rose 10 per cent from Rs 2,104.9 during the quarter ending March 2023.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:August 05, 2023, 15:45 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 15:57 IST