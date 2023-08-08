PwC Resigns As Paytm's Auditor, S R Batliboi Appointed: Here Are Key Things To Know

Audit firm Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants has resigned as auditor of Paytm Payments Services Limited with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing by Paytm. The digital payments platform has now approved the appointment of S R Batliboi & Associates as the statutory auditor of the company.

In its resignation letter, PwC has cited the change of auditors at the holding company level and Paytm’s practice to align the auditor of the holding company and subsidiaries to bring in synergies in the audit process.

“Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Statutory Auditors of material subsidiary i.e. Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) have resigned with effect from August 7, 2023," One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand name, said in the filing. PPSL has been barred by banking regulator RBI from onboarding new customers online till the time the firm is granted an Online Payment Aggregator (PA) license.

