PwC to Create 30,000 Jobs in India over 5 Years; 80,000 Workforce by 2028 Likely: Report

Amid all the layoff reports, there is positive news coming in on the hiring front with PwC saying that it is planning to create 30,000 jobs in India in the next five years, potentially taking its workforce count to over 80,000 by 2028, according to an ET report. This follows the establishment of a JV between PwC India and PwC US to set up new global centres in India.

Currently, the company has about over 50,000 employees in India between its Indian practice and global delivery centres.

“Our enhanced collaboration between PwC India and PwC US will further accelerate the growth of our global talent footprint and help deliver greater value to our clients. It will also create more opportunities for our people to develop deep technical acumen - all underpinned by quality," Tim Ryan, chair and senior partner at PwC US, said, according to the ET report.

It also quoted said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC in India, as saying, “We are committed to playing a meaningful role in India’s growth story and are working closely with clients and stakeholders to help solve important problems and create avenues towards a very bright future for our country. Our new venture is just one step forward in this direction and will further attempt to harness India’s vast demographic dividend."

