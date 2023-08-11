Pygg Clay To Modern Money Management, The Curious Tale Of Piggy Banks

Well before the advent of almirahs or banks, a simple yet ingenious method of saving money prevailed – the use of earthen pots made from a distinct type of clay known as Pygg clay. This unusual clay, boasting hues of orange or pink, paved the way for an evolution that eventually led to the beloved “Piggy Bank" we know today.

This remarkable transformation began with the concept of Pygg banks, which emerged centuries ago in Europe between the 11th and 15th centuries. In a world devoid of modern banks, people resorted to storing their precious savings in clay jars made from Pygg clay. Interestingly, the pronunciation of this clay bore an uncanny resemblance to the word “Pig." Hence, over time, the term “Pygg" evolved into “Pig," laying the foundation for the name association.

The correlation between the earthen pots and the animal led to a delightful yet practical transformation. To infuse an element of enjoyment into the habit of saving money, potters began crafting Pygg pots in the shape of pigs. This trend swiftly caught on, and the concept of saving became synonymous with these endearing pig-shaped pots.

As language evolved and linguistic nuances altered, the wordplay continued its journey. In earlier times, the pronunciation of “Y" was akin to “U," morphing “Pygg" into “Pug." As time progressed, the pronunciation shifted to using “Y" as “I." This transformation bridged the gap between “Pygg" and “Pig," aligning the words in sound and leading to the creation of pig-shaped Pygg pots.

The playful yet functional trend took firm root and gradually transformed into the iconic “Piggy Bank" we cherish today. The process of saving money, once associated with practical clay jars, seamlessly merged with the imagery of pigs, sparking a sense of delight and fostering a habit of thriftiness.

While the origins of the Piggy Bank may be shrouded in linguistic evolution, its legacy as a catalyst for saving money remains unquestionably profound. This simple concept marked humanity’s first stride toward managing finances and cultivating the practice of setting money aside for the future. Over time, the concept of saving evolved beyond the Piggy Bank, giving rise to systematic financial tools such as Fixed Deposits (FDs), Recurring Deposits (RDs), and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).