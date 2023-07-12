HCL Tech Q1 FY24 Results: Company Announces Rs 10 Interim Dividend For FY24; Check Record, Payment Dates

IT major HCL Technologies on Wednesday, July 12, declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as July 20, 2023, and the payment date is August 1, 2023, according to a BSE filing.

“The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2023-24," according to the filing.

The record date of July 20, 2023, fixed for the payment of the interim dividend has been confirmed by the board of directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2023.

HCL Tech on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 3,435 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter (Q1 FY24). Its Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 16.9 per cent, compared with 18.25 per cent in the previous quarter.

India’s third largest IT services company announced a 7.6 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter which ended on June 30. However, compared to the previous quarter, the net profit decreased by 11.2 percent due to reductions in deals and sectors such as Hi-tech and telecom.

In terms of consolidated revenue, the company experienced a 12 percent year-on-year growth, amounting to Rs 26,296 crore for the quarter, in comparison to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1FY23.

Shares of HCL Technologies on Wednesday closed the day’s trading at a price of Rs 1,108.3, a 0.59 per cent fall from the day before.