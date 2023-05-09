CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Rabindra Jayanti Bank Holiday: Banks to Remain Closed in This State Today; Details
Rabindra Jayanti Bank Holiday: Banks to Remain Closed in This State Today; Details

Published By: Aparna Deb

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Bank Holidays in May

Holidays in May 2023: On May 16, banks will remain closed in Sikkim on account of State Day

Bank Holiday on May 9: Public and private sector banks in West Bengal will remain closed on Tuesday, May 9 on account of Ravindra Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of the famous Bengali poet, novelist, playwright, scholar, humanist, philosopher, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Those living in areas under Kolkata Circle may note that usual bank operations will not be available on Tuesday. However, net banking and ATM-related activities will continue as usual.

In total, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of eight days in addition to the usual off days on Sundays and two Saturdays. It must be noted that most bank holidays in May are area specific and may not be applicable across the country.

Banks remained closed on May 1 account of Maharashtra Day and May Day. Banking activities in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar and Goa were not available on the first day of the month. The following day banks remained closed in the Shimla region due to the Municipal Corporation Election 2023.

On account of Buddha Purnima, May 5, banks were closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Tripuri and Mizoram.

Banking operations will not be available in Karnataka on May 10 due to voting for the state general assembly election.

On May 16, banks will remain closed in Sikkim on account of State Day. On May 22, there will be a bank holiday in Himachal Pradesh for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

If you also have any pending bank activity, please take account of the holidays declared by the Reserve Bank of India to avoid any hassle.

Bank holidays in India are divided into two categories – National and Government.

Also known as gazetted holidays, national holidays are observed on three days – Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Banks and financial institutions are closed on these days. National holidays are observed across the country.

Next, Government holidays are further classified as state government bank holidays and Central Government bank holidays. While state government bank holidays are area-specific, central government bank holidays are observed across the country.

