We frequently follow eminent Indian stock market investors who have achieved phenomenal success and attempt to engage in the same kinds of ventures that they have. Incredible investing principles can be learned from the top investors in the Indian stock market. While it might not be a good idea to match their portfolios because we have our restrictions and different investment philosophies, we can learn a few lessons from their investing and life experiences that will help us plan our successful investing path. Let’s take a look at India’s top investors in the share market.

Radhakishan Damani

In the Indian share market, Radhakishan Damani is well-known as a savvy investor. Before investing, he thinks that the company’s ethical principles should be thoroughly examined. He is a college dropout who worked in the ball-bearing industry before abruptly switching to stock trading after his father (who was a stock market broker) passed away. His first run of stock market triumph happened in the 1990s, during Harshad Mehta’s fall from power.

Mohnish Pabrai

Pabrai Investment Funds was founded by Mohnish Pabrai, who also serves as a shareholder. In addition, he established Dhandho Funds. The Dhandho Investor and Mosaic: Perspectives on Investing are two books he has written on investing. With the high-speed data networking company Tellabs, he began his professional journey. He then transferred to the foreign division of the same company’s marketing and sales department.

Ashish Dhawan

Ashish Dhawan, a Harvard MBA graduate, is regarded as one of the most meticulous philanthropists and private equity financiers. He co-founded and oversaw ChrysCapital, one of India’s most prosperous private equity firms. He worked at ChrysCapital for more than 20 years before leaving his job there in 2012.

Nemish S Shah

Nemish S. Shah has over 15 years of experience as a financial consultant who helps clients create long-term profitable portfolios. He offers investors the best possible financial advice as well as practical solutions. The advice service is client-centred and prioritises delivering excellent customer service over bringing in a lot of new clients.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as “The Big Bull," was regarded as India’s very own Warren Buffet. He started his equity investing journey with only Rs 5,000 and quickly achieved success. At Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., he held executive roles. He was the owner of the investment company Rare Enterprises, a Mumbai, India-based asset management and private equity firm established in 2003. Recently, he was connected to the upcoming Indian ultra-low-cost carrier Akasa Air. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dubey co-founded Akasa Air.

Read all the Latest Business News here