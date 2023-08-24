Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Joins Infosys As Global Brand Ambassador

Indian IT major Infosys on Thursday, August 24, said it has roped in tennis icon Rafael Nadal as its global brand ambassador. The company has signed a three-year partnership with the global tennis star.

In a company statement, Infosys CEO & Managing Director Salil Parekh said, “It is an honour to welcome Rafa – one of the world’s most respected champion athletes and humanitarians – as an ambassador for Infosys. He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation."

Infosys has signed a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal. The company said that globally acknowledged as one of the legends in sports, Nadal also has the ability to change with the changing rigours of tennis over the years.

In a post on X, Rafael Nadal said, “Hello everyone. Very excited to join Team @Infosys as their global brand ambassador. Infosys has brought its digital expertise to the global tennis ecosystem and love impact that Infosys is making to communities beyond the court. I am looking forward to this partnership to do something beautiful together. #RafaXInfosys #NavigateYourNext #ChampionsEvolve"."

Infosys in the statement said that as the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame, brand Infosys has helped reimagine the tennis ecosystem for a billion fans globally leveraging AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences.

“Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalised tool will be available in real time

to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches," according to the statement.

According to reports, Infosys’ employees will receive 80 per cent of their variable pay for the June 2023 quarter. It is higher than the 60 per cent average variable pay received in the April 2023 quarter and 70 per cent in the June 2022 quarter.

In an email sent to employees, the management said that the company has delivered a good performance in Q1, “setting a robust foundation for future expansion".

Infosys’ net profit jumped 10.9 per cent to Rs 5,945 crore during the June 2023 quarter. Its revenue during the period rose 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore, against Rs 34,470 crore a year ago. On a quarterly basis, Infosys reported a fall of 3 per cent in its net profit in Q1 FY24.