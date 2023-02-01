CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Rail Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Highest Railway Outlay Since 2013-14 At Rs 2.4L Crore
1-MIN READ

Rail Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Highest Railway Outlay Since 2013-14 At Rs 2.4L Crore

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a total capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways in the Budget 2023-24.

Rail Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says a total of 100 critical transport infrastructure projects have been identified for implementation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a total capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways in the Budget 2023-24, the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14. This capital outlay is 9 times that in 2013-14.

“This is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14," she said during the Budget Speech 2023. She added that a total of 100 critical transport infrastructure projects have been identified for implementation.

Sitharaman also said an expert committee will be set up to make infrastructure classification and financing framework suitable for Amrit Kaal.

first published:February 01, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 13:58 IST
