Railways Earns Sizeable Revenue From Bollywood; Know Directors' Favourite Mumbai Station

The Indian Railways is considered the backbone of the country and caters to a large part of the Indian populace. The railways earn a large part of their revenue from their passengers but did you know that the film industry is also a source of income for the Railways? Railways have often had a connection with the film industry with crucial scenes integral to the plot, shot at railway stations. Who can forget the famous climax scene in Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge shot at a railway station?

The Railways charges a remuneration from the film production team for lending their premises to shoots. Western Railway in Mumbai claimed that it receives sizable money in yearly revenue from film production. These stations have hosted the filming of numerous well-known Bollywood films.

According to Western Railway, it made Rs 1.64 crore during the fiscal year 2022–2023 through movies being shot at stations. Before that, it made Rs 67 lakh in 2021–2022, Rs 1 crore in 2019–2020, and 1.31 crore in 2018–19 were earned. However, during the pandemic period, shootings were stalled for most productions and social distancing was practised widely, thus affecting the income received from films.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway stated that numerous stations have served as the backdrop for popular movies like Lunch Box, Hero Panti-2, Airlift, and Sher Shah during the past few years. In addition, a lot of online series, including X-Ray, Abhay 2, Breathe into the Darkness, and Dongri to Dubai were filmed in train stations. Promos for Kaun Banega Crorepati were also filmed at railway stations.

Some of the railway premises that have been lent to film shootings include Churchgate Headquarters and Station Building, Sabarmati Sports Ground, Goregaon Station, Jogeshwari AT (Yard), Lower Parel Workshop, Kandivali and Virar Car Shed, Kelve Road, Kalakund Railway Station, Patalpani Railway Station and Mumbai Central.

