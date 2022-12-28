Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan Invest in Drone Company, Double Their Money

On Friday, shares of Pune-based drone company, Acharya Aerial Innovations, were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange at an 88% premium. On Friday, Droneacharya’s IPO offer price was Rs 52-54 per share. Following the listing, the company’s shares rose by 5%. The shares of the drone startup traded at a high volume on debut.

Aamir Khan invested Rs 25 lakh to purchase 46,600 shares in the pre-IPO fundraising round, while Ranbir Kapoor purchased 37,200 shares worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. According to an Economic Times report, the pre-IPO price for buyers was Rs 53.59 per share.

The IPO of Drone Acharya Aerial Innovations, which closed for subscription on December 15, was subscribed 22.94 times, indicating strong interest from investors. 7.92 crore, or 37.89 times, of the 20.92 lakh shares on offer were subscribed for.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 17.25 times for 1.54 crore shares against 8.98 lakh shares on offer. Finally, the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category was oversubscribed 1.03 times, with demand for 12.34 lakh shares exceeding the offer of 11.94 lakh shares.

The company successfully closed its anchor book account on Monday. The company stated that it distributed 17.90 lakh shares to four anchor investors at Rs 54 per share. Aegis Investment Fund received 3.72 lakh shares, Maven India Fund received 5.72 lakh shares, Nav Capital VCC-NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund received 3.96 lakh shares, and Xenia Global Fund received 4.50 lakh shares.

One of the first private players to obtain the licence is Drone Acharya AI 2022 in DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) Certified RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization). Over 180 drone pilots have been trained by the company since March 2022. The company has launched a series of concise and industry-relevant drone and GIS courses aimed at preparing and empowering young Indians to build a career in the drone ecosystem.

