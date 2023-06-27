CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ratan Tata Denies Investing in Cryptocurreny After Fake Image Goes Viral
Ratan Tata Denies Investing in Cryptocurreny After Fake Image Goes Viral

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 22:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The fake image claimed Tata’s new “secret investment is making hundreds of people in India very rich”.(File photo: Reuters)

Tata's clarification came after a fabricated image regarding his investment in cryptocurrency went viral on social media

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Tuesday clarified that he has no association with cryptocurrency of any form. Tata’s clarification came after a fabricated image regarding his investment in cryptocurrency went viral on social media.

The fake image claimed Tata’s new “secret investment is making hundreds of people in India very rich”.

In a tweet, the 85-year-old requested people to stay aware and underlined that any articles or advertisements mentioning his association with cryptocurrency are “absolutely untrue” and “meant to scam citizens”.

With the tweet, he also shared a screenshot of the fake image that has the title ‘Analysis: Ratan Tata’s Recent Investment has Experts in Disbelief and Major Banks Concerned’.

“This is an extremely important announcement. If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens,” Rata Tata wrote while sharing the screenshot.

