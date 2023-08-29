CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reliance AGM 2023SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » Business » RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension
1-MIN READ

RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 18:22 IST

New Delhi, India

The authorisation entitles the bank to disburse pensions to various departments.

The authorisation entitles the bank to disburse pensions to various departments.

The bank will soon be integrating with the office of CPAO, Ministry of Finance, to operationalise the disbursement process

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it has been appointed by Reserve Bank of India as an authorised pension disbursement bank on behalf of the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) for the civil pensioners.

The bank will soon be integrating with the office of CPAO, Ministry of Finance, to operationalise the disbursement process, it said in a release.

The authorisation entitles the bank to disburse pensions to the central government employees in civil ministries/departments (other than railways, posts, and defence), National Capital Territory of Delhi, Union Territory Administrations without legislatures, retired judges of the high courts and the Supreme Court and All India Service Officers.

This scheme also covers payment of pensions to former Members of Parliament and the payment of pension and other amenities to former Presidents/Vice Presidents of India, the private sector lender said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:August 29, 2023, 18:22 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 18:22 IST