RBI Board Meets In Indore; Reviews Current Global, Domestic Economic Situation

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) central board of directors held its 603th meeting on Friday in Indore. During the meeting, which was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI board reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments.

“The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select Central Office Departments," the RBI said in a statement on Friday.

RBI Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J attended the meeting. Other directors of the central board attending the meeting include S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia.

Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, and Vivek Joshi, secretary of the Department of Financial Services, also attended the meeting.