CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GST Council MeetingSensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaPAN Card
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Business » RBI Cancels Licences Of Two Cooperative Banks Due To Inadequate Capital
1-MIN READ

RBI Cancels Licences Of Two Cooperative Banks Due To Inadequate Capital

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:02 IST

Delhi, India

Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank business will be closed with effect from July 11.

Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank business will be closed with effect from July 11.

Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank business has been closed with effect from July 11.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licences of two cooperative banks- Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank, Tumkur, situated in Karnataka, and Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank, Wai, Satara in Maharashtra, because of inadequate capital and no earning prospect.

Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank business has been closed with effect from July 11. Approximately 99.6% of depositors in the bank are entitled to receive money in totality from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank depositors, which are around 97.82%, are entitled to receive the money in full from the DICGC.

Every depositor in both banks is authorised to receive Rs 5 lakh up to the amount of their deposit of insurance claim from the DICGC, as a rule, mentioned by the RBI.

Both Harihareshwar Sahakari and Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank are prohibited from conducting the business of banking, which includes repayments of deposits and acceptance of deposits, among other things. Apart from that the RBI mentioned that both of the banks did not have enough capital and earning prospects, and they don’t have enough money to pay their present depositors in the future.

According to reports, DICGC has already absorbed Rs 15.06 crore of the total insured deposit of Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank depositors in the last month, on June 12. Other than this, the Commissioner of Co-operation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies are requested to issue orders to appoint a liquidator and ask banks to wind up everything.

What happens after the cancellation of the licence?

Once the license is cancelled, cooperative banks are ordered to immediately stop their business and initiate the process of winding up, which also includes returning the depositor’s money. The cooperative banks are required to transfer their existing loans to some other bank which will further take care of their accounts and assets. A uniform process is followed in this transfer of money and the accounts of depositors by the bank that takes it.

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Business
  2. business news
  3. rbi
  4. news18-discover
first published:July 12, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 12:02 IST