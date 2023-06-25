CHANGE LANGUAGE
RBI Imposes Penalty On Bank Of Maharashtra, Axis Bank & J&K Bank
1-MIN READ

RBI Imposes Penalty On Bank Of Maharashtra, Axis Bank & J&K Bank

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 12:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The RBI said penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore on Jammu and Kashmir Bank for non-compliance with certain directions, including one related to ‘time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT-related operational controls’.

A penalty of Rs 1.45 crore has also been imposed on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’ and Advisory on ‘Man in the Middle (MiTM) Attacks in ATMs’.

Also Read: Central Bank Of India Penalised With Rs 84.50 Lakh After RBI Detects Violations

In another statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed on Axis Bank. The lender, it said had levied penal charges in certain accounts for late payment of credit card dues though the customers had paid the dues by the due date, through third-party platforms.

The RBI, however, said penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

