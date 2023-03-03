CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PANBank HolidaysLayoffsSEBIBank FD Interest Rates
Home » Business » RBI Imposes Rs 3.06 Crore Fine On Amazon Pay For Non-Compliance With KYC, PPI Requirements
1-MIN READ

RBI Imposes Rs 3.06 Crore Fine On Amazon Pay For Non-Compliance With KYC, PPI Requirements

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 17:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Amazon Pay was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements.

Amazon Pay was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements.

The RBI's penalty on Amazon Pay India has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited as the company was non-compliant with certain rules related to prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC). Amazon Pay is the digital payment arm of e-commerce giant Amazon.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 3,06,66,000 on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited (the entity) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) dated August 27, 2021 (as updated from time to time) and the Master Direction – Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time)," the RBI said in a release on Friday.

The RBI said Amazon Pay India entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements. Accordingly, a notice was issued to Amazon Pay advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

“After considering the entity’s response, the RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," according to the release.

RELATED NEWS

It said the penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amazon Pay
  2. rbi
first published:March 03, 2023, 17:26 IST
last updated:March 03, 2023, 17:53 IST
Read More