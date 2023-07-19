RBI Likely to Maintain Status Quo in Upcoming Monetary Policy: SBI Chairman

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain status quo in the upcoming monetary policy.

“As a bank we don’t don’t expect rate cut, status quo is likely to be maintained by the RBI," he said at an event organised by industry body CII here.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to be held on August 8-10, 2023.

In its June 8, policy review meeting, the Reserve Bank of India left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting but signalled that it wants to see inflation moderate more while keeping an eye on the monsoon.

