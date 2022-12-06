RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet Live: When, Where & How to Watch Shaktikanta Das Address

RBI MPC December 2022 Meeting: The meeting of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee will conclude on Wednesday morning and the decision will be announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The RBI governor will present the latest monetary policy statement at 10 am on December 7, Wednesday, including decision on repo rate hike, reverser repo rate, etc. He will also talk about the current domestic as well as global economic situation.

After the policy announcement, he will also address press conference which will telecast at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.

Here is How to Watch RBI Monetary Policy Decisions LIVE Today

The Reserve Bank of India has put out a tweet to explain where and how to watch RBI MPC meet live. “Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on December 07, 2022. YouTube: https://youtu.be/vY0sN5VxfBY," the central bank said in a tweet on Tuesday.

YouTube: You can watch the LIVE address of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on YouTube in the given link.

Facebook: The address will be simultaneously streamed on Reserve Bank of India’s Facebook page.

Twitter: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ address to the country will also be streamed on the Central Bank’s official Twitter handle @RBI.

“Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 pm on same day. YouTube: https://youtu.be/mwI-Yjw0m_M," the RBI said in the tweet.

In four back-to-back repo rate hikes since May this year, the RBI has raised the key repo rate by 190 basis points to control inflation. In May, the central bank had conducted its off-cycle monetary policy review to hike the repo rate by 40 bps to control inflation.

The central bank has a target of keeping inflation at 4 per cent, with a flexible band of +- 2 per cent. India’s retail inflation in October eased to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent. However, it was the 10th month in a row that the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

The latest six-member RBI MPC’s meeting has taken place between Monday (December 5) and Wednesday (December 7).

