RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet: Where, When & How to Watch Shaktikanta Das Address LIVE

RBI Monetary Policy Meet: The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is all set to hold a press conference on August 10, Thursday, on the decisions taken by it during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that started from August 8 and will conclude today.

The RBI MPC address will start at 10 am on the day, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decisions taken by the central bank on revised economic projections and the interest rate trajectory.

Here Is How To Watch RBI MPC Meet Shaktikanta Das Address Live Today

“Coming up: Monetary Policy Statement by #RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta

at 10:00 am on August 10, 2023. Watch live at: https://youtube.com/live/vKBb3TJDQ3A?feature=share

Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 pm on the same day.

https://youtube.com/live/VQraLdOoklQ?feature=share"

Here’s What To Expect

India’s central bank is expected keep its benchmark rate and policy stance unchanged for a third consecutive meeting to support growth while food inflation accelerates in Asia’s third largest economy.

The RBI is likely to retain its “withdrawal of accommodation” stance introduced in April last year, according to 19 of 20 economists who shared their forecast on the stance, only one economist expected the change in language.

“We expect the RBI to look through the surge in food inflation, take comfort from declining core inflation, keep the policy repo rate unchanged in calendar 2023, and continue with hawkish guidance,” said Goldman Sachs economist Santanu Sengupta.

Surging food prices due to weaker monsoon rains in some parts of India and floods in other regions, drove retail inflation to a three-month high of 4.81% in June. Economists see price gains breaching the RBI’s 2%-6% target range last month on high vegetable prices and rising costs of rice and wheat — a staple in Indian diets.