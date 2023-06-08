RBI Pauses Repo Rate Hike Again; Home Buyers Set To Get Relief

RBI MPC June 2023: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday again hit the pause button and decided to keep the key benchmark policy rate (repo rate) at 6.5%. The RBI MPC was expected by many to keep its benchmark repo rates unchanged in the backdrop of the prevalent scenario marked by continuing volatility in global commodity prices, financial markets and supply chain constraints, besides domestic factors like monsoon prospects.

After the last MPC meeting in April, the RBI paused its rate hike cycle and stayed with the 6.5% repo rate. Prior to that the central bank had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to contain inflation. The MPC met in the backdrop of consumer price-based (CPI) inflation declining to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April.

The Reserve Bank governor recently indicated that the May print would be lower than the April numbers. The CPI for May is scheduled to be announced on June 12.

The government has mandated the RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

In April 2023 MPC decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the MPC would not hesitate to take action in the future.

The real estate industry has welcomed the decision to not touch the already high repo rate. Experts see the housing sector to get the benefit of rate-pause.