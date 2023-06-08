RBI MPC LIVE Today: RBI Likely To Hold Repo Rate At 6.5%; GDP Forecast To Be Watched Closely

Live now
Reported By: Aparna Deb
Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 07:26 IST
New Delhi, India
RBI MPC LIVE Meeting Today: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will today at 10.00 am announce the monetary policy action decided after a 3-day MPC meeting ending today. The RBI MPC meeting started on Tuesday (June 6, 2023). Experts and market players expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent amid easing CPI inflation in the past months. Read More
Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS said the decision on holding rates is likely to be unanimous, but the question of whether to maintain the current policy stance, which the RBI terms “withdrawal of accommodation”, could be more contentious. The doves on the committee would prefer to close the door on further tightening as inflation has been easing, she told Reuters.
The Nifty continues to demonstrate its strong bullish momentum, while the Banknifty is exhibiting some underperformance in anticipation of the RBI policy. Although the market is currently pricing in an unchanged policy, there is speculation that the governor’s comments might adopt a hawkish tone due to robust economic growth coupled with persistent inflation concerns. Additionally, there are emerging concerns regarding potential delays in the monsoon season, which could be addressed in the governor’s commentary and potentially lead to some profit booking in the market.
However, despite these potential headwinds, the overall market structure remains bullish, and any corrections that may occur are viewed as buying opportunities. If the Nifty manages to surpass the 18,700 level, it is likely to pave the way for a further move toward its all-time high of 18,888. On the downside, key support levels to watch are 18,450 and 18,180.
In the upcoming credit policy meet of RBI, we expect MPC to remain on hold and keep the rates unchanged. We also expect no change in stance or any future rate hikes. In fact, we anticipate the earliest possible rate cut in October 2023. Downward revision to RBI’s CPI forecast for FY24 can be expected, by 10-20 bps. However GDP forecasts are estimated to remain unchanged.
India’s GDP growth for FY23 is estimated at 7%, as per advanced estimates of National Income for 2022-23 revealed by the National Statistical Office (NSO). RBI has estimated GDP growth of 6.5% for fiscal 2023-2024.
Most recent CPI print shows that retail inflation has fallen to 18-month low of 4.7% in April 2023, below RBI’s upper tolerance limit, as compared to 5.7% in March 2023.
Since the last policy, RBI will be evaluating trends in inflation, monsoon and sowing, changes in oil prices, movement of high frequency indicators and global developments.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its monetary policy decision later today after the three-day meeting of its rate-setting panel, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Apart from the repo rate action, the RBI’s commentary on inflation and GDP growth prospects is also to be seen closely. The RBI’s policy stance will indicate its future course of action.
According to the latest data available, India’s CPI inflation in April 2023 has declined to its 18-month low of 4.7 per cent. The inflation data for the May 2023 month is slated to be released on June 12.
In the previous monetary policy review in April 2023, the RBI MPC had surprisingly halted the rate hike cycle and kept the key repo unchanged at 6.50 per cent. The decision of the status quo came after continuous hikes since 2022 in order to control inflation, during which the central bank had raised 250 basis points (bps). Inflation was high last year due to the supply chain constraint caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.
In the April 2023 policy, the reverse repo rate and CRR also remained unchanged at 3.35 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. The RBI also kept the SDF unchanged at 6.25 per cent, and MSF and bank rates maintained at 6.75 per cent. The SDF is the lower band of the interest rate corridor, while the MSF is the upper band.