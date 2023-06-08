RBI MPC LIVE Today: RBI Likely To Hold Repo Rate At 6.5%; GDP Forecast To Be Watched Closely

Read more

Apart from the repo rate action, the RBI’s commentary on inflation and GDP growth prospects is also to be seen closely. The RBI’s policy stance will indicate its future course of action.

According to the latest data available, India’s CPI inflation in April 2023 has declined to its 18-month low of 4.7 per cent. The inflation data for the May 2023 month is slated to be released on June 12.

In the previous monetary policy review in April 2023, the RBI MPC had surprisingly halted the rate hike cycle and kept the key repo unchanged at 6.50 per cent. The decision of the status quo came after continuous hikes since 2022 in order to control inflation, during which the central bank had raised 250 basis points (bps). Inflation was high last year due to the supply chain constraint caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the April 2023 policy, the reverse repo rate and CRR also remained unchanged at 3.35 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. The RBI also kept the SDF unchanged at 6.25 per cent, and MSF and bank rates maintained at 6.75 per cent. The SDF is the lower band of the interest rate corridor, while the MSF is the upper band.