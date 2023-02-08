RBI MPC Meet 2023 Live Updates: Will Shaktikanta Das Pause or Hike Repo Rate by 25 bps?

Live now
By: Business Desk
Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 08:42 IST
New Delhi, India
RBI MPC LIVE: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, whose three-day meeting will be over today, is going to announce its decision on the repo rate hike today, February 8, at 10 am. Analysts expect the RBI’s rate-setting panel to hike the key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent. In this case, it will the sixth consecutive repo rate hike in a row.
In the last monetary policy review in December 2022, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent. The Committee raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 in five consecutive hikes Read More
S&P Global Ratings on February 7 said that core inflation in India has been declining sequentially, and an elevated 6.25 per cent policy rate limits the need for further rate hikes.
More than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise its key repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, according to a January 13-27 Reuters poll. The remaining 12 predict no change at the meeting.
Morgan Stanley recently highlighted in its report that India’s budget maintains its fiscal prudence and the inflation trend is moderating, so the RBI is expected to implement a final rate hike in the February policy review and change its stance to neutral.
Several experts feel that the MPC will hike the key policy rate by 25 basis points while economists at SBI say that the central bank can hit the pause button while maintaining the current ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance.
In its first monetary policy review after the Union Budget 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday. The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started on Monday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the MPC decisions today.
In the last monetary policy review in December 2022, the RBI MPC raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent.
However, after remaining above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January 2022, the retail inflation came under control for consecutive months — November 2022 and December 2022. The data from January 2023 is due for release later this weekend.
The retail inflation in November eased to 5.88 per cent and further in December to 5.72 per cent — its lowest level in one year.
Read all the Latest Business News here