RBI MPC Meet LIVE Updates: Will RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das Increase Interest Rate By Another 25 bps?

has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points. A basis point is equal to a hundredth of a percentage point.

The latest policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting panel is taking place at a time when the global banks, including the US and Europe, are facing their toughest phase since the global financial crisis of 2008-09, and central banks globally are still pushing up their key interest rates.

The RBI is mandated to keep the CPI inflation rate at 4 per cent, with a flexibility of 2 per cent up or down. However, according to the latest data available, India’s CPI inflation in February 2023 stood at 6.44 per cent, which is beyond the RBI’s upper limit of 6 per cent for the second consecutive month. The retail inflation had stood at 6.52 per cent in January 2023.

The World Bank on Tuesday revised downwards its FY2023-24 GDP forecast to 6.3 per cent, from 6.6 per cent forecast in December 2022. “Growth is expected to be constrained by slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions. Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth, and government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures,” it said.

