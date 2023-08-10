RBI MPC Meeting 2023 Live Updates: Will Guv Das Hike Repo Rate Or Leave it Unchanged?

Live now
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will today, Thursday, August 10, announce the interest rate decision of its Monetary Policy Committee at 10 am, along with other decisions of the central bank. Given global economic uncertainties and India’s inflation trend, experts say the RBI MPC is expected to keep the key policy rate unchanged.
The last two bi-monthly policy reviews were held in April and June. In the previous monetary policy review in June 202, the RBI MPC decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Currently, SDF currently stands at 6.25 per cent, while MSF and Bank Rates are at 6.75 per cent.
As far as the domestic equity market, a rate hike of 30-35 bps has been largely discounted by investors. Therefore, no major movement in equities is expected if the rate action is on the expected lines.
The RBI MPC address will start at 10 am on the day, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decisions taken by the central bank on revised economic projections and the interest rate trajectory.
Since May 2022, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to tackle rising inflation. Central banks globally opted for aggressive policy tightening in a war against soaring inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today. In its previous two policies, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had maintained a status quo on interest rates.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will reveal what’s in store for the economy in terms of the repo rate — or the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks — and its projections on inflation as well as GDP today at 10 am
The repo rate, which started rising in May last year, has stabilised with the RBI keeping it unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February when it was raised from 6.25 per cent. Later, in the two bi-monthly policy reviews in April and June, the benchmark rate was retained.
India’s retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June (latest available data), mainly on account of hardening prices of food. The inflation, however, remains within the RBI’s comfort level of below 6 per cent. The inflation data for July will be released on August 14.
The RBI announces its monetary policy bi-monthly — every two months. Last monetary policy review took place in June 2023, two months ago. However, in extraordinary situations, the monetary policy review can also be done anytime — which is called an ‘off-cycle monetary policy review’. It previously took place in May 2022, when inflation was too high.