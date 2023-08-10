CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » RBI MPC Meeting 2023 Live Updates: Will Guv Das Hike Repo Rate Or Leave it Unchanged?

Live now

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will today, Thursday, August 10, announce the interest rate decision of its Monetary Policy Committee at 10 am, along with other decisions of the central bank

Reported By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 07:25 IST

New Delhi, India

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee Meeting In August, Experts Reveal Changes To Expect
The last two bi-monthly policy reviews were held in April and June.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will today, Thursday, August 10, announce the interest rate decision of its Monetary Policy Committee at 10 am, along with other decisions of the central bank. Given global economic uncertainties and India’s inflation trend, experts say the RBI MPC is expected to keep the key policy rate unchanged.

The last two bi-monthly policy reviews were held in April and June. In the previous monetary policy review in June 202, the RBI MPC decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Currently, SDF currently stands at 6.25 per cent, while MSF and Bank Rates are at 6.75 per cent.

Aug 10, 2023 07:25 IST

RBI Policy Live: How the Indian Stock Market is Expected to React?

As far as the domestic equity market, a rate hike of 30-35 bps has been largely discounted by investors. Therefore, no major movement in equities is expected if the rate action is on the expected lines. READ MORE

Aug 10, 2023 07:22 IST

RBI Policy Live: When And Where to Watch RBI Policy LIVE?

The RBI MPC address will start at 10 am on the day, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decisions taken by the central bank on revised economic projections and the interest rate trajectory.

Here Is How To Watch RBI MPC Meet Shaktikanta Das Address Live Today

Aug 10, 2023 07:20 IST

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: RBI Raised Repo Rate by 250 bps Since May 2022

Since May 2022, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to tackle rising inflation. Central banks globally opted for aggressive policy tightening in a war against soaring inflation.

Aug 10, 2023 07:19 IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: Governor Das Expected to Keep the Repo Rate Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today. In its previous two policies, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had maintained a status quo on interest rates.

Aug 10, 2023 07:18 IST

RBI MPC Meet LIVE Updates: A look at Team RBI

Consisting of a trio of external members and three officials from the RBI, the external members of the MPC are Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, and Jayanth R Varma. Alongside Governor Das, the remaining representatives from the RBI within the MPC are Rajiv Ranjan (Executive Director) and Michael Debabrata Patra (Deputy Governor).
Aug 10, 2023 07:17 IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: Welcome to News18.com's blog on the RBI's August 2023 policy review

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will reveal what’s in store for the economy in terms of the repo rate — or the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks — and its projections on inflation as well as GDP today at 10 am

The repo rate, which started rising in May last year, has stabilised with the RBI keeping it unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February when it was raised from 6.25 per cent. Later, in the two bi-monthly policy reviews in April and June, the benchmark rate was retained.

India’s retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June (latest available data), mainly on account of hardening prices of food. The inflation, however, remains within the RBI’s comfort level of below 6 per cent. The inflation data for July will be released on August 14.

The RBI announces its monetary policy bi-monthly — every two months. Last monetary policy review took place in June 2023, two months ago. However, in extraordinary situations, the monetary policy review can also be done anytime — which is called an ‘off-cycle monetary policy review’. It previously took place in May 2022, when inflation was too high.

