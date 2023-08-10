RBI MPC Meeting 2023 Live Updates: Will Guv Das Hike Repo Rate Or Leave it Unchanged?

Read more

The repo rate, which started rising in May last year, has stabilised with the RBI keeping it unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February when it was raised from 6.25 per cent. Later, in the two bi-monthly policy reviews in April and June, the benchmark rate was retained.

India’s retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June (latest available data), mainly on account of hardening prices of food. The inflation, however, remains within the RBI’s comfort level of below 6 per cent. The inflation data for July will be released on August 14.

The RBI announces its monetary policy bi-monthly — every two months. Last monetary policy review took place in June 2023, two months ago. However, in extraordinary situations, the monetary policy review can also be done anytime — which is called an ‘off-cycle monetary policy review’. It previously took place in May 2022, when inflation was too high.