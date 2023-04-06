CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketForbes Billionaire List Income Tax ReturnStocks to WatchRBI MPC
Home » Business » RBI Raises India's FY24 GDP Forecast To 6.5%; Q1 GDP Growth Projected At 7.8%
1-MIN READ

RBI Raises India's FY24 GDP Forecast To 6.5%; Q1 GDP Growth Projected At 7.8%

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 10:55 IST

New Delhi, India

RBI says India's Q1FY24 real GDP growth is projected at 7.8 per cent, Q2 at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 6.1 per cent, and Q4 at 5.9 per cent.

RBI says India's Q1FY24 real GDP growth is projected at 7.8 per cent, Q2 at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 6.1 per cent, and Q4 at 5.9 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says India's economic activity remains resilient and is expected to have grown 7 per cent in FY23

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday revised upwards India’s GDP forecast to 6.5 per cent, from 6.4 per cent forecast earlier. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said India’s economic activity remains resilient and is expected to have grown 7 per cent in FY23.

While presenting the first bi-monthly monetary policy statement of FY24, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said, “The global economy is witnessing a renewed phase of turbulence with fresh headwinds from the banking sector turmoil in advanced economies."

Stating that India’s economic activity remains resilient, he said the country’s real GDP growth for FY24 is projected at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 7.8 per cent, Q2 at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 6.1 per cent, and Q4 at 5.9 per cent.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:April 06, 2023, 10:55 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 10:55 IST