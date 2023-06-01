Real Estate-As-A-Service: Blox Announces Strategic Partnership with VDV Developers

Blox, an online home buying platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with VDV Developers for two assets valued at $100 million, located in Tardeo and Mulund. These assets, covering an area of about 2,10,000 sqft, will be launched this calendar year.

This partnership is a part of Blox’s REaS / development management platform, which aims to target $500 million worth of revenue potential projects over the next three years. Blox has already launched its first project under this platform with VDV Developers, where they will execute and sell real estate projects. The first development, a 41-storey architectural masterpiece known as “The Altitude," is located in Tardeo, with plans for the next project in Mulund towards the end of this year.

In just 60 days since its launch on March 9th, The Altitude has seen over 2000 customer walk-ins and is projected to generate approximately $30 million in revenue this calendar year. Blox’s blox.xyz platform has a network of 8000+ RERA registered channel partners, in addition to D2C sales directly from its platform www.blox.xyz.

Blox’s cutting-edge technology platform offers expertise in various areas, including brand conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support across channels, channel partner activation, sales collection process, and custom CRM development. By providing these services, Blox ensures that the projects they work with have successful sales.

This approach enables the developer to concentrate on building high-quality products and sourcing additional projects, without having to worry about the actual product sales.

Aditya Jhaveri, founder and CEO of Blox, said, “Partnering with VDV Developers is a strategic move for Blox as we aim to revolutionize the real estate industry in India. With this partnership, we plan to take on multiple projects across Mumbai and Thane, leveraging VDV’s core expertise in real estate development and Blox’s cutting-edge technology platform. Our platform, powered by AI, will enable 3D project planning, AR/VR, and advanced customer visualisation tech, ensuring that developers, brokers, and customers can transact seamlessly."

He added that by automating lead generation, CRM, sales and marketing, and financial management, Blox will enable VDV to focus on their core competencies, while providing world-class customer service and increasing sales velocity.

Blox and VDV Developers aim to launch multiple assets over the next three years with a particular focus on emerging redevelopment markets such as South Mumbai and Worli by providing real estate as a service to enable redevelopment and self-redevelopment of housing societies and slums.