Real Estate Boost: New ISBT Near Dwarka Expressway To Enhance Connectivity, Push Local Realty

The announcement of a new inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) off the Dwarka Expressway has come as good news for the Gurugram real estate market. The new ISBT will spread over 15 acres of land in Sihi Village and will be designed to cater to the modern-day needs of travellers. Experts said the creation of such modern amenities will enhance connectivity and further boost the real estate market in the nearby regions.

The terminal is expected to offer better amenities, more space, and convenience for civilians and employees. Unlike the old bus stand, the new terminal is expected to provide a comfortable and hassle-free experience for commuters.

Vineet Dawar, senior vice-president (sales & strategy) of Elan Group, said, “We are delighted to see the positive response and enthusiasm from the community for the new infrastructure development in the area. The creation of such modern amenities will not only enhance connectivity but also provide better services to the people."

He added that this project represents a significant step towards a brighter future for the areas that will be covered. More such infrastructure projects in the future are expected, along with an enabling environment that fosters growth and development for the community.

The old bus stand has been in poor condition for a long time and has failed to meet the requirements of the growing number of travellers. The new ISBT is expected to provide a much-needed upgrade in terms of infrastructure and services. The new terminal is expected to cater to the needs of budget travellers as well as those who prefer luxury and comfort.

With its strategic location and excellent connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway and the newly developed sectors of Gurgaon, the new ISBT is poised to have a significant impact on the local real estate market.

Once operational, the ISBT is expected to drive up the market value of residential projects from Sector 58 to Sector 115 of Gurugram, making it an attractive destination for investors and homebuyers alike. This growth in the real estate sector is anticipated to pave the way for further development and expansion, ultimately contributing to the overall economic growth of Gurugram.

Vivek Singhal, CEO of Smartworld Developers, said, “The government is developing a state-of-the-art, transport and recreational hub near Sector 113 and Sector 111, Gurgaon. These developments will enhance accessibility to world-class facilities and amenities for the micro-markets of West Delhi and Dwarka. Further, looking at the growth potential in the next few years, this will be the most lucrative micro-market, both from investment and end-use perspectives."

He added that the completion of Dwarka Expressway is expected to significantly impact the real estate market in Gurgaon in terms of both demand and price escalation. “Thanks to the government’s dedicated effort towards infrastructural development and connectivity, this micro-market has transformed into a highly sought-after destination for both investors and end-users alike."

The ISBT is not only a much-needed upgrade in terms of infrastructure but it is also expected to have a positive impact on the economy of Gurugram. The ISBT is expected to become a major hub for interstate travel, and the government is working towards making it a world-class facility.