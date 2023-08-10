'Real Estate Marketing Landscape Witnessing Transformation Akin To Retail, BFSI'

The real estate market’s marketing landscape has witnessed a transformation akin to what has been seen in retail and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), said Rahul Dhar, marketing head of Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd. He added that the digital revolution has completely reshaped the way we approach marketing in this industry.

“In today’s world, digital marketing is not just a choice; it’s a necessity. If you’re not marketing digitally, you’re missing out on enormous opportunities. With digital marketing, we now have the ability to target and retarget previously unreachable demographics. We can showcase properties to potential buyers with minimal expenditure, thanks to targeted and personalised campaigns. At Sumadhura Infracon, we’ve embraced this evolution wholeheartedly, providing fantastic digital information to our prospective consumers, enabling them to make informed decisions," Dhar said.

Dhar started his journey with event management and then venturing into FMCG, BFSI, and ultimately in real estate.

“My journey with Sumadhura as the marketing head has been incredibly fulfilling and rewarding. Leading a dynamic team, we’ve achieved significant milestones in the residential portfolio, creating a lasting impact in the competitive real estate market Our relentless focus on branding, social media, PR, communications, and performance marketing has contributed to remarkable growth and enhanced customer acquisition and retention across various channels," he said.