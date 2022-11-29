Rekha Jhunjhunwala Makes Debut on Forbes India Rich List, Replaces Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The death of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sent shockwaves around the business world. Shares he held in his portfolio took hits soon after his demise. There were apprehensions regarding Akasa Air’s future, too. Despite these setbacks to his investments, Jhunjhunwala’s massive fortune kept its head above the water. Now, months after his death, the late investor’s wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, has bagged a spot on the Forbes India Rich List 2022.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has not only replaced her husband on the annual list but also moved up six spots. She has been ranked as the 30th richest person in India. The 59-year-old’s net worth currently stands at Rs 47,650.76 crores. Reports suggest that Rekha, a stock investor like her husband, holds Titan Co, Star Health & Allied Insurance Co, Metro Brands, and Tata Motors Ltd in her portfolio. In the Forbes 2021 list, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had moved up 18 spots and was ranked the 36th richest person in the country.

Alongside Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar, she is one of the few new faces on the list. The top spot in this year’s list is grabbed by Gautam Adani & family followed by Mukesh Ambani and Radhakishan Damani. Serum Institute’s Cyrus Poonawalla is number four on the list

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India’s Warren Buffet, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 62 on August 14, a few weeks after his latest venture– low-cost air carrier Akasa Air– took to the skies for the first time. The veteran investor’s health has been a cause of worry in the weeks leading up to his death. The ace investor was even seen in wheelchairs at public events. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was suffering from several kidney-related illnesses and ischemic heart disease.

He had made a name as a self-made billionaire, having increased his net worth from Rs 5,000 to $5.5 billion through stock market trade.

Read all the Latest Business News here