Reliance AGM 2023: India Must Harness AI For Growth & Innovation, Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM 2023: While speaking at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries, chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani said that a global AI Revolution is reshaping the world around us, and sooner than we think, intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionise industries, economies, and even our daily life.

Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Starts Addressing 46th AGM

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity, he added.

He highlighted that India has the scale. India has the data. India has the talent. But it also needs digital infrastructure that can handle AI’s immense computational demands.

“As this sector expands, we stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both Cloud and Edge locations. And we will do this while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future," Ambani said.

“Within the RIL Group, we are rapidly augmenting our talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in Generative AI. Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike."

Over the next five years, the company plans to shift most of the energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to Green Energy, which is not just eco-friendly but also lower cost.

“Here is my promise to our countrymen. Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere," Ambani said.