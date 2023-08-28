Reliance AGM 2023: News India's New Reliance, Key Highlights From Mukesh Ambani's Speech

Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries conducted its much-anticipated annual general meeting of shareholders on August 28. Chairman Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate was expected to make a slew of announcements. Investors anticipated that the billionaire will reveal additional information regarding the initial public offering plans for both its retail and telecom divisions.

Reliance AGM 2023 Updates

This year, investors were keen to find out more about the newly listed Jio Financial Services Ltd., as well as Reliance’s fresh investments into renewable energy and the rollout of its 5G network.

Reliance AGM 2023: Check Key Quotes From Mukesh Ambani’s Speech

Jio has been the main calalyst of new India’s spectacular digital transformation.

Reliance Industries has cumulatively invested $150 billion in last 10 years, which is bigger than any corporate in the country.

We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them. This is comparable to leading businesses across the world.

This is a new India full of self-confidence. New Reliance has been a forerunner of the emerging new India.

A global AI Revolution is reshaping the world around us, and sooner than we think, intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionise industries, economies, and even our daily life.

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity.

India has the scale. India has the data. India has the talent. But we also need digital infrastructure in India that can handle AI’s immense computational demands. As this sector expands, we stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both Cloud and Edge locations. And we will do this while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future.

He added that tomorrow’s inclusively prosperous India, one in which the dreams of 1.42 billion Indians can be fulfilled, will have to achieve five goals:

1. Digital Tools Everywhere

2. Green Energy and Green Materials Everywhere

3. Financial Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, and Gainful Employment Everywhere

4. Healthy and Responsible Consumption Everywhere

5. Quality Education and Healthcare Everywhere