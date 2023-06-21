Reliance Consumer Products Expands FMCG Brand ‘Independence’ to North India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Wednesday announced the expansion of its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ to North India.

‘Independence’ offers a wide range of products, including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods and other items for daily needs.

Post its highly successful initial launch in Gujarat, ‘Independence’ products are now available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, a press release said.

“Drawing on Reliance Industries’ (RIL) ethos, RCPL aims to empower Indian consumers with indigenously developed quality products at affordable price points. ‘Independence’ products, for instance, are tailor-made with a distinct understanding of local consumer needs,” the release added.

“With offerings such as atta, edible oil, rice, sugar, glucose biscuit and energy toffee, ‘Independence’ is set to help offer nutritious tasty food for every Indian household. In addition, RCPL is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores with the aim of shared prosperity, to empower them with enhanced business opportunities,” it further said.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of 18,040 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets. It reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore ($31.7 billion) and net profit of Rs 9,181 crore ($1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited