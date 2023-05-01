Reliance Consumer Products Joins Hands With Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverage For Campa-Cola Cans: Reports

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has joined hands with Ceylon Beverage International, which is promoted by former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, as the contract packaging partner for the Campa-Cola beverage brand’s canning operations, according to reports. Sri Lanka-based Ceylon Beverage International will co-pack cans for the Campa soft drinks portfolio in India.

According to a report by livemint, quoting people familiar with the development, the agreement may also grant Reliance Consumer distribution’s rights for Sri Lanka-based Ceylon Beverage’s energy drinks and juices in India.

Ceylon, as per reports, is also expected to set up a packaging facility in India to support the Campa brand expansion in India. Currently, Campa cans are imported from Sri Lankan factory.

Reliance Consumer already has tie-ups with various Indian manufacturers and distributors for the Campa brand, including those with Tamil Nadu-based Asian Beverage and Kali Aerated Water Works.

Last week, B2B e-commerce company udaan also said it has entered into a partnership with Reliance Consumer Products for pan-India distribution of beverage brand Campa’s range of products.

RCPL’s (Reliance Consumer Products Ltd) range of Campa beverages will be initially available in over 50,000 retailers and kirana stores, which will gradually expand to over 1 lakh retailers and kirana stores in the next two months, udaan said.

“We believe that the large retailer base combined with a cost-effective distribution network places udaan in a unique position to serve the needs of RCPL for deeper market penetration for the ‘Campa’ range across Bharat," udaan’s Head for FMCG Business Vinay Shrivastava said.

