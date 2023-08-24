Reliance Industries and Oberoi Hotels to Co-manage Three Iconic Hospitality Projects in India, UK

Reliance Industries on Thursday announced that it has teamed up with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts to jointly manage three properties in India and the UK. These properties are the Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the renowned Stoke Park in the UK and a future project in Gujarat.

Oberoi Hotels earned the title of the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards in 2022, according to a statement.

Here’s all you need to know about the iconic hotels

Anant Vilas, Mumbai

Anant Vilas, the first flagship metro-centric property in Oberoi’s renowned ‘Vilas’ luxury portfolio, is located in Mumbai’s vibrant Bandra Kurla Complex. The business district is evolving into a multifaceted hub encompassing business, hospitality, shopping, F&B, arts and culture, educational and residential. With a high footfall of citizens and visitors, Anant Vilas aims to elevate the district’s hotel landscape by providing an exceptional experience for discerning guests.

Stoke Park, UK

Stoke Park Limited, a Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary, possesses sports and leisure amenities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. These amenities comprise a hotel, sports facilities, and one of Europe’s top-rated golf courses.

Oberoi will assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities and make it an iconic world-class destination and to deliver an unrivalled experience for guests. The plans that will include a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation, a statement read.

New Project in Gujarat

Designed to further enhance the tourism prospects in Gujarat, this upcoming hotel project is aimed at becoming an iconic addition. While its name remains undisclosed for now, the project is currently in progress.

Oberoi holds an unmatched reputation for delivering exceptional customer service on a global scale in the hospitality sector, as per the statement. “Oberoi has in their portfolio several palaces and other historic properties that have been enhanced while preserving the character and vision of the historic properties," it said.